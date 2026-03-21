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Catwalk of Courage: Celebrating Atypical Beauty on World Down Syndrome Day

In Bucharest, a fashion show celebrated World Down Syndrome Day by showcasing 'atypical beauty' through models with Down syndrome. Organized by Down Plus Association, it highlighted courage and creativity, providing a platform for these individuals to shine and gain confidence, emphasizing the importance of equal opportunities and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:42 IST
Catwalk of Courage: Celebrating Atypical Beauty on World Down Syndrome Day
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  • Country:
  • Romania

In a heartwarming celebration of courage and style, dozens of models with Down syndrome took to the catwalk in Bucharest, Romania, marking World Down Syndrome Day. The event, known as the SEEN Anonymous Seamstresses Gala, spotlighted atypical beauty and demonstrated the creativity of designers across the country.

The gala, orchestrated by the Down Plus Association of Bucharest, showcased garments painstakingly crafted by 50 seamstresses. These bespoke outfits were designed for young individuals with intellectual disabilities, celebrating their uniqueness and offering them a moment in the spotlight.

For many participants like 19-year-old Antonia Voicu, this event realized dreams of being in the limelight, highlighting the joy and confidence it brought to those involved. The initiative also underscored the ongoing need to raise awareness and promote equal opportunities for people with Down syndrome globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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