Grand Flag Hoisting Ceremonies Unveil New Temples in Ram Janmabhoomi

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is gearing up for a series of ceremonial flag hoistings at six sub-temples within the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Following the initial flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, these new ceremonies mark an important phase in the site's development.

The Trust, led by General Secretary Champat Rai, has outlined the schedule for the upcoming events, which will honor temples dedicated to Surya, Bhagwati, Shivling, Ganpati, Sheshavatar, and Hanuman. Notably, the Hanuman temple's flag hoisting coincides with Hanuman Jayanti on April 2 this year.

With public access restricted, these events aim to maintain a focused environment, involving only essential attendees such as seers, engineers, and project workers. Each ceremony will see around 200 attendees, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted progression of this significant cultural undertaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)