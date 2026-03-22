Ceremonial Flag Hoisting at Ram Janmabhoomi Temples Marks Cultural Reverence

In a reverent gesture, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is orchestrating a series of flag hoisting ceremonies at six sub-temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, according to a recent meeting with officials.

Scheduled to coincide with Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on April 2 this year, the ceremonies will begin between March 22 and March 31. Trust General Secretary Champat Rai shared insights into the careful planning, noting that each event will be restricted to a limited audience.

The trust aims to focus on spiritual significance by including around 50 seers and 200 workers in the ceremonies, underscoring a blend of tradition and construction efforts at the venerated site.

(With inputs from agencies.)