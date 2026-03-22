Balancing Growth: Art and Green Tech Unite for Sustainable Future in Jharkhand

Sanjeev Kumar, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Jharkhand, has called for a balance between development and sustainability through the adoption of green technology. Addressing 55 prominent artists at the 'All India Spring Art Camp,' he noted that the state's forest cover has increased by 58 square kilometers thanks to ongoing conservation efforts.

The event, organized by the Jharkhand forest department, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving nature through artistic expression. Kumar emphasized that sustainable practices must become integral to lifestyles to protect the environment for future generations. The artists, hailing from various parts of India, showcased over 50 works emphasizing the theme of nature conservation.

Artist Shridhar Patnala from Guntur University stressed the psychological and ecological consequences of people's growing detachment from nature. He urged a collective shift in mindset towards recognizing the intrinsic value of nature to combat the impacts of rapid economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)