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Towards a 'Swasth Bharat': Embracing Nature for a Healthy Nation

At the Nisargopachar Ashram's 81st Foundation Day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of a 'Swasth Bharat' within the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. He advocated for natural, balanced lifestyles inspired by Gandhi’s philosophy, emphasizing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being alongside releasing a book on happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:48 IST
Towards a 'Swasth Bharat': Embracing Nature for a Healthy Nation
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, at the 81st Foundation Day of the Nisargopachar Ashram, emphasized the need for a 'Swasth Bharat' (healthy India) within the larger vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). He highlighted the importance of a lifestyle aligned with nature, balanced nutrition, and mental well-being.

The Vice President stressed that health is more than the absence of disease; it is a state of complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Recognizing the pivotal role of the Nisargopachar Ashram, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of simple, disciplined living in harmony with nature.

During the celebration, Radhakrishnan released 'Secrets of Our Happiness', a book by Dr. Narayan Hegde. The event also featured Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, further underscoring the importance of Gandhi's principles in modern health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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