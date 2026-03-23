Left Menu

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi Welcome Baby Boy Amidst Celebrations

Film producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. The news, shared via Instagram, highlighted the baby's arrival during the sacred days of Navratri and Eid, drawing congratulatory messages from numerous celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:51 IST
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi Welcome Baby Boy Amidst Celebrations
Madhu Mantena
  • Country:
  • India

Film producer Madhu Mantena, renowned for films like 'Ghajini' and 'Queen', has announced the birth of a son with wife Ira Trivedi. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, celebrating the boy's arrival on Navratri and Eid.

The Instagram post featured a heartwarming image of a blue baby toe against a background of Lord Krishna's picture. The couple expressed gratitude, writing, 'Thank you Krishna for this divine blessing, for filling our lives with love and light.'

Messages of congratulations poured in from the film industry, with actor Rajkummar Rao and Raveena Tandon among those sending their best wishes. Mantena and Trivedi married on June 11, 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026