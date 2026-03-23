Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi Welcome Baby Boy Amidst Celebrations
Film producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. The news, shared via Instagram, highlighted the baby's arrival during the sacred days of Navratri and Eid, drawing congratulatory messages from numerous celebrities.
- Country:
- India
Film producer Madhu Mantena, renowned for films like 'Ghajini' and 'Queen', has announced the birth of a son with wife Ira Trivedi. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, celebrating the boy's arrival on Navratri and Eid.
The Instagram post featured a heartwarming image of a blue baby toe against a background of Lord Krishna's picture. The couple expressed gratitude, writing, 'Thank you Krishna for this divine blessing, for filling our lives with love and light.'
Messages of congratulations poured in from the film industry, with actor Rajkummar Rao and Raveena Tandon among those sending their best wishes. Mantena and Trivedi married on June 11, 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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