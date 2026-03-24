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Delhi's Urdu Poetry Legacy: Shankar Shad Mushaira Unites Nation's Poets

The upcoming 57th Shankar Shad Mushaira in Delhi will draw poetry enthusiasts to celebrate Urdu literary tradition. Renowned poets and budding talents will gather, reflecting a mix of veteran and modern voices. The event honors Shankar Lall and Lala Murli Dhar's legacy and is a testament to India's rich cultural tapestry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:42 IST
Delhi's Urdu Poetry Legacy: Shankar Shad Mushaira Unites Nation's Poets
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated cultural revival, the 57th Shankar Shad Mushaira will bring together Urdu poetry lovers in Delhi on April 4. Top poets such as Javed Akhtar and Waseem Barelvi are set to perform at this historic event.

Held at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, the mushaira represents a significant cultural event on the capital's calendar. Since 1954, it has served as a key platform for both established and emerging poetic voices from across India.

Organized by the Shankar Lal MurliDhar Memorial Society with DCM Shriram Industries Ltd., this year's edition promises a blend of traditional and contemporary expressions in Urdu poetry, celebrating India's rich literary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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