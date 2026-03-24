Sanjay Dutt and Andhra's Cinematic Vision
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss investment possibilities in the state's entertainment sector. They explored ideas like setting up film studios, aiming to boost local employment and establish Andhra Pradesh as a cinema hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss enhancing the state's entertainment sector through potential investments.
The discussion centered on strategies to develop the local film industry, with possibilities including the establishment of new film studios.
An official press release stated that such infrastructure could transform Andhra Pradesh into a cinema hub, creating 'large-scale employment opportunities' for local talent, as highlighted by Chief Minister Naidu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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