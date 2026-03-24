Sanjay Dutt and Andhra's Cinematic Vision

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss enhancing the state's entertainment sector through potential investments.

The discussion centered on strategies to develop the local film industry, with possibilities including the establishment of new film studios.

An official press release stated that such infrastructure could transform Andhra Pradesh into a cinema hub, creating 'large-scale employment opportunities' for local talent, as highlighted by Chief Minister Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)