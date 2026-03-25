Vince Vaughn Criticizes Late-Night Comedy for Losing Humor Amid Political Focus

Actor Vince Vaughn has voiced his discontent with the current state of late-night comedy, accusing it of losing its humorous edge by focusing excessively on political agendas. Vaughn expressed these views during an appearance on Theo Von's podcast, 'This Past Weekend,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his critique, Vaughn argued that talk shows tend to conform to a singular viewpoint, leaving little room for diverse or genuine commentary. He emphasized the growing popularity of podcasts, attributing it to their authenticity and minimalistic production compared to traditional talk shows.

Vaughn did not specify particular shows or hosts, but emphasized that the political overtones have made viewers disinterested, describing late-night television as feeling akin to an unwelcome class. With hosts like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel focusing on political content, Vaughn's observations point to a shift in how audiences consume comedy.