Controversy Clouds Kochi-Muziris Biennale Amid Allegations Against Co-Founder
The Kochi-Muziris Biennale faces controversy as co-founder Bose Krishnamachari resigns over sexual harassment allegations, which he denies as misleading. Despite the controversy, Krishnamachari cites personal reasons for stepping down. Jitish Kallat has been appointed as the new president to steer future editions of this prestigious art event.
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The renowned Kochi-Muziris Biennale is embroiled in controversy following sexual harassment allegations against its co-founder Bose Krishnamachari. Though Krishnamachari resigned from his presidency, he denies the allegations, stating they are misleading and legally actionable.
While the Kochi Biennale Foundation's Internal Complaints Committee investigates, Krishnamachari insists his decision to leave was personal. The artist plans to return to his own practice.
The art event continues under new leadership, with artist Jitish Kallat appointed as the president. Despite past controversies, the biennale remains a significant cultural event in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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