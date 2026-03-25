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Controversy Over Cancelled Hindutva Philosophy Conference in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra lambasted the Congress-led state government for canceling a conference on Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy at KSOU, Mysuru. The conference aimed to discuss 'Ekatma Manava Darshan', but was halted due to ideological concerns, sparking allegations of 'hate politics' and political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:49 IST
Controversy Over Cancelled Hindutva Philosophy Conference in Karnataka
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The cancellation of a conference on Hindutva ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy by the Karnataka government has sparked allegations from the state's BJP president, B Y Vijayendra, of 'hate politics' and unwarranted political interference. The event was planned at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru.

Vijayendra criticized the administration's decision to revoke the conference, which was to feature Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a move obstructing academic activities. The conference, titled 'Ekatma Manava Darshan -- Bharat's Worldview', was orchestrated by the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation. The Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, was urged to reverse the cancellation.

Minister Sudhakar defended the decision, asserting the need for educational institutions to remain neutral from ideological influences. The conference was intended to honor 60 years of Upadhyaya's impactful lectures on Indian vision, spirituality, and sociology, aiming to highlight balance and harmony across societal dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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