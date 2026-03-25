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Digital Age Challenges and Opportunities: A New Era of Hindi Journalism

Governor Mangubhai Patel emphasized the challenges and opportunities faced by journalism in the digital age at an event marking 200 years of Hindi journalism. He highlighted the need for journalism to focus on public welfare and connect future generations through digital mediums while honoring influential figures in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST
Digital Age Challenges and Opportunities: A New Era of Hindi Journalism
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On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel emphasized the evolving challenges and opportunities that journalism faces in the digital era. Addressing a program celebrating 200 years of Hindi journalism, Patel noted that while digital media presents challenges, such as maintaining credibility amidst misinformation, it also offers new avenues for innovation.

Patel highlighted the crucial role of journalism in informing society and underscored its continued relevance in promoting public welfare and national interest. He drew attention to the pioneering editorial perspective of 'Udant Martand', which championed the welfare of Indians - a mission he sees as still pertinent today.

The Governor asserted the importance of engaging future generations with Hindi journalism's creative aspects via digital platforms. He praised Hindi journalism's historic role in India's social reform and freedom movement, emphasizing its cultural significance. Vikas Mishra, Arun Nathani, and Brajesh Sharma were honored for their contributions to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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