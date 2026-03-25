Matt Brittin Takes the Helm: Navigating the BBC's Future Amidst Challenges

On Wednesday, the BBC announced that former Google executive Matt Brittin would become its new director-general. Brittin steps into the role as the UK's national broadcaster contends with formidable challenges, including a $10 billion defamation lawsuit from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brittin, 57, who spent nearly 20 years at Google, including as president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, lacks a background in broadcasting. He expressed deep respect for the 104-year-old institution, calling it an "extraordinary, uniquely British asset."

The BBC faces issues beyond Trump's lawsuit, including its decennial charter renewal that determines public funding. Brittin underscores the urgency of transformation to meet the needs of a diverse and evolving audience in a world where traditional TV is being swept aside by digital streaming services.

(With inputs from agencies.)