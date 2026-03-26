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AstaGuru's Digital Dive: UK Expansion with a Luxurious Auction

AstaGuru, a digital auction house, is expanding into the UK with a new London office to meet the demands of European collectors and the Indian diaspora. The expansion kicks off with a fine watch auction on May 27. Plans are in place to open offices in Singapore and New York by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:01 IST
AstaGuru's Digital Dive: UK Expansion with a Luxurious Auction
  • Country:
  • India

Digital auction house AstaGuru has officially entered the UK market with a dedicated office in London, targeting European collectors and the Indian diaspora.

The launch in London will be marked by an auction event on May 27, featuring fine watches and high-complication timepieces. Future expansions include offices in Singapore and New York by 2026.

According to Manoj Mansukhani, AstaGuru's move into London is a strategic step, creating a digital-first platform connecting global collectors with art and luxury. The expansion is complemented by appointments of auction experts Laryssa Jesse and Tim Bourne to lead the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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