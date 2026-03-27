Sephora Under Investigation for Marketing Beauty Products to Children in Italy

Sephora, the renowned make-up retail powerhouse, faces scrutiny in Italy following allegations of marketing adult beauty products to minors. The Italian competition authority, AGCM, alleges the brand incites an unhealthy fixation with skincare among young children.

The investigation, announced as a first by any European regulator, accuses Sephora and its associated LVMH brands, including Benefit Cosmetics, of employing young micro-influencers on social media to endorse early skincare regimen use. Such tactics are said to encourage compulsive purchasing behaviors, termed as 'cosmeticorexia', among children as young as 10 years. In response, Sephora and related entities have confirmed their full cooperation with authorities while asserting compliance with current regulations.

The AGCM expressed concern over potentially misleading information regarding cosmetic safety warnings, especially for products untested on children. This scrutiny is timely amid rising TikTok trends like 'Sephora Kids,' where young children broadcast purchase hauls and skincare routines. This examination also witnessed Italian financial police searching Sephora's premises, as AGCM explores the broader health implications of widespread cosmetic use by minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)