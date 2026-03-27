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Delhi Dreams: Transforming into a Media and Entertainment Hub

The Delhi government has partnered with Prasar Bharati to transform the capital into a major media hub. This collaboration aims to attract investors and creatives by developing a comprehensive media ecosystem, boosting Delhi's creative economy, and generating employment, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:18 IST
Delhi Dreams: Transforming into a Media and Entertainment Hub
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In a strategic move to boost Delhi's creative economy, the Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding with Prasar Bharati on Friday. The partnership, announced during the International Film Festival Delhi, aims to establish the capital as a leading media and entertainment hub.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the potential of this project to attract investors and creative professionals by leveraging the city's talent and technical prowess. The initiative focuses on developing an integrated film, television, and media complex, enhancing facilities in animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sectors.

The plan includes building modern studios and post-production spaces while promoting skill development and innovation. A joint committee will oversee the project's execution, aiming to create job opportunities and align with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' vision. A new film policy offering subsidies for city shoots is also in the works.

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