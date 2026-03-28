DOJ Probes High-Stakes $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Deal: Impact on Hollywood's Future

The Justice Department is pressing forward with its investigation into Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which could reshape the entertainment industry's landscape. Concerns center on the merger's potential to stifle competition among streaming services and affect studio output.

The deal, valued at $110 billion, garners attention from Hollywood and Wall Street alike, with labor implications looming. The DOJ seeks to assess whether the merger would reduce the number of content buyers, risking job cuts. The Teamsters union warns that the proposed merger threatens employment stability, advocating for safeguards.

Global scrutiny intensifies as authorities in Europe, Canada, and California engage with third parties. Paramount aims to expedite the deal, with financial incentives promised to Warner Bros shareholders. Industry voices, including Cinema United, caution that history shows such consolidations often lead to fewer film productions. Regulators are urged to consider past experiences carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)