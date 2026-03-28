Caught in Conflict: Lebanese Mothers Navigate New Life Amid Strikes
Hawraa Houmani, nine months pregnant, fled to Beirut due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. Her family's displacement poses challenges for newborn care and daily life. Amid ongoing conflict, over a million are displaced, impacting pregnant women and families. Support for new mothers is limited and mainly psychological.
In early March, Israeli airstrikes forced Hawraa Houmani, heavily pregnant, to flee southern Lebanon for Beirut, separating her from her prenatal care. Now residing in a school-turned-shelter, her son was born amid displacement, highlighting the strife facing over a million Lebanese uprooted by the recent conflict.
Returning to the shelter with her newborn, Houmani's worries are compounded by scarce medical care. Among the displaced, there are 13,500 pregnant women, with 1,500 impending births in the next month. Basic hygiene and healthcare access remain critical in close-quarters living conditions.
Midwife Ahlam Sayegh and other aid workers provide psychological support, yet material needs remain unmet for the displaced. Despite an uncertain future with threats of occupation, families like Sarah Shahla's hope for stability and a safe return home, eager for a peaceful upbringing for their children.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Israel
- conflict
- displacement
- Hawraa Houmani
- pregnant
- women
- healthcare
- shelter
- safety
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship
Amit Shah Pushes for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections Amidst Opposition Concerns
Karnataka Women's Challenge Against Menstrual Leave Policy
Under fire over links with godman arrested for rape, Rupali Chakankar resigns as Maharashtra state NCP women's wing chief.
Amit Shah Advocates for Women's Reservation in 2029 Lok Sabha Elections