Valor in Service: Honoring Courage at Northern Command's Investiture Ceremony

The Northern Command Investiture Ceremony 2026 held on Saturday showcased the gallantry and dedication of Indian Army personnel, as Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma awarded 93 recognitions for exceptional service. These accolades highlighted extraordinary bravery in challenging environments, particularly across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The ceremony, attended by military officers and awardees' families, acknowledged acts of courage in counter-insurgency operations and sensitive border missions. Major General Rakesh Nair was among those honored for his distinguished service, while others received recognitions for anti-terror operations and high-altitude deployments.

Majors and soldiers were commended for their valour in anti-terror encounters and strategic operations, showcasing the professionalism and commitment that define the Indian Army's operational excellence. The Northern Command remains a pivotal force in handling evolving security threats in extreme conditions, officials emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)