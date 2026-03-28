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Sharad Kelkar and Prateek Sharma's New Entertainment Venture: A Blend of Storytelling and Success

Actor Sharad Kelkar's SKK Entertainment teams up with Prateek Sharma's LSD Studios to produce engaging films and series in multiple languages. Promising diverse storytelling with a mix of proven success, the venture aims to offer high-quality content and expand upon both companies' previous successes in media production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:25 IST
Sharad Kelkar and Prateek Sharma's New Entertainment Venture: A Blend of Storytelling and Success
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In an exciting development within the entertainment industry, actor Sharad Kelkar's SKK Entertainment has announced a partnership with Prateek Sharma's LSD Studios. The collaboration is set to produce compelling films and series in multiple languages, highlighting both companies' strengths in storytelling and successful show creation.

According to the press release, the partnership aims to deliver high-quality content through a fusion of Kelkar's narrative vision and Sharma's expertise, with a track record of successful productions like 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak,' 'Beyhadh,' and 'Radha Mohan.'

Kelkar, known for backing significant projects such as 'Raanti,' 'Idak: The Goat,' and 'Har Har Mahadev,' recently appeared in 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' on Netflix. Working alongside Emraan Hashmi and Zoya Afroz, he portrayed antagonist Bada Choudhary, embroiled in a narrative about thwarting airport smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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