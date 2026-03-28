Inspiration from the Legacy of Birsa Munda

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the revered tribal leader Birsa Munda during a visit to Khunti district, Jharkhand. Emphasizing Munda's enduring impact, Radhakrishnan interacted with Munda's descendants at Ulihatu and acknowledged Munda's inspiration to future generations.

The Vice President highlighted the 2021 government initiative to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, enhancing national pride in tribal heritage. He lauded the PM-JANMAN scheme, which aims to empower vulnerable tribal communities, reflecting a commitment to realizing the rights that Munda championed.

At IIM Ranchi's convocation, Radhakrishnan encouraged graduates to embrace ethical leadership, urging them to prioritize character over shortcuts and purpose over profit. He launched a virtual reality case repository to transform case study learning, underscoring the need for practical and immersive management education.