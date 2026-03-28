Left Menu

Inspiration from the Legacy of Birsa Munda

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan honored tribal leader Birsa Munda during a visit to Khunti, emphasizing his influence on future generations. He highlighted the national significance of Munda’s legacy and the government's initiatives for empowering tribal communities while encouraging ethical leadership among students at IIM Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:36 IST
Inspiration from the Legacy of Birsa Munda
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the revered tribal leader Birsa Munda during a visit to Khunti district, Jharkhand. Emphasizing Munda's enduring impact, Radhakrishnan interacted with Munda's descendants at Ulihatu and acknowledged Munda's inspiration to future generations.

The Vice President highlighted the 2021 government initiative to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, enhancing national pride in tribal heritage. He lauded the PM-JANMAN scheme, which aims to empower vulnerable tribal communities, reflecting a commitment to realizing the rights that Munda championed.

At IIM Ranchi's convocation, Radhakrishnan encouraged graduates to embrace ethical leadership, urging them to prioritize character over shortcuts and purpose over profit. He launched a virtual reality case repository to transform case study learning, underscoring the need for practical and immersive management education.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

 India
2
Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

 India
3
Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

 Pakistan
4
Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026