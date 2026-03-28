Farewell to Aviation Pioneer and Raymond Stalwart Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania, the former chairman of Raymond, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday evening in Mumbai, as confirmed by his family.

His son, Gautam Singhania, the current chairman and managing director of Raymond, announced the news on the microblogging platform 'X'. A Raymond Group spokesperson mentioned that Vijaypat Singhania died peacefully.

The renowned businessman, also celebrated for his aviation pursuits including a world record in hot air ballooning, was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan. He guided Raymond for two decades before transferring leadership and his 37% stake to his son, despite past legal disputes between the two.