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Farewell to Aviation Pioneer and Raymond Stalwart Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania, former chairman of Raymond and an avid aviator, has died at 87 in Mumbai. Known for his achievements in the textile industry and aviation, Singhania held a world record in hot air ballooning. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan and led Raymond for two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:05 IST
Farewell to Aviation Pioneer and Raymond Stalwart Vijaypat Singhania
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaypat Singhania, the former chairman of Raymond, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday evening in Mumbai, as confirmed by his family.

His son, Gautam Singhania, the current chairman and managing director of Raymond, announced the news on the microblogging platform 'X'. A Raymond Group spokesperson mentioned that Vijaypat Singhania died peacefully.

The renowned businessman, also celebrated for his aviation pursuits including a world record in hot air ballooning, was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan. He guided Raymond for two decades before transferring leadership and his 37% stake to his son, despite past legal disputes between the two.

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