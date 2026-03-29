Preserving Heritage: The Innovative Morung System in Nagaland

In his recent address on 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Nagaland's Morung learning system, a unique educational model that blends traditional tribal education with modern subjects like mathematics and science. The Morung, a community-based educational setup, serves as a cultural and social learning hub.

Modi highlighted how the Naga community maintains its rich tribal traditions while embracing modern educational practices. Through the Morung system, knowledge, history, and life skills are passed from elders to the young, creating a well-rounded educational experience.

Furthermore, Modi applauded the inspiring efforts of Chizami village women in Nagaland, who are safeguarding over 150 varieties of traditional seeds in a community seed bank. This initiative not only conserves biodiversity but also strengthens community resilience in the face of global challenges like climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)