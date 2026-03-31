Royal No-Show: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Skip Easter Service

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will be absent from the royal family's Easter church service this Sunday, according to a royal source.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, faces fallout from his February arrest for misconduct in public office.

The princesses' absence marks a moment in the continuing turmoil surrounding this royal family, though sources say their decision to miss the service was their own.

(With inputs from agencies.)