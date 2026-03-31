Royal No-Show: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Skip Easter Service
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will miss the royal family's Easter service. Their absence follows Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest for misconduct and signifies a turbulent period for the monarchy. However, this does not rule out their participation in future royal events, though their decision was independent of King Charles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will be absent from the royal family's Easter church service this Sunday, according to a royal source.
Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, faces fallout from his February arrest for misconduct in public office.
The princesses' absence marks a moment in the continuing turmoil surrounding this royal family, though sources say their decision to miss the service was their own.
(With inputs from agencies.)