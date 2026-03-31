Ginette Kolinka: Survivor Turned Tireless Advocate Against Antisemitism

Ginette Kolinka, a Holocaust survivor now aged 101, has become a prominent voice against antisemitism in France. Her experiences in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp were once too painful to recount, but life changed after she watched 'Schindler's List' and was inspired by Steven Spielberg's efforts to preserve survivor testimonies.

Kolinka's memoir, 'Return to Birkenau,' recounts her past traumas, including the guilt and regret that haunted her. Through interviews, media appearances, and school visits, she has dedicated herself to ensuring the world remembers the horrors endured by 6 million Jews exterminated by the Nazis and their allies.

During a visit to a school near Paris, students were captivated by Kolinka's firsthand account of survival, which included insights into the violence faced and the resilience required to endure. Her story is a stark reminder of history's atrocities and serves as a cautionary tale for future generations.