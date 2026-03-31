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Dramatic Tower Stunt Over Unrequited Love in Kachhiyani Khera

Raju Pal, in a one-sided love affair with his cousin and inspired by the film 'Sholay,' climbed a mobile tower demanding marriage. The dramatic incident in Kachhiyani Khera ended with police intervention, as Pal was taken into custody and sent for counseling after a seven-hour standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST
Dramatic Tower Stunt Over Unrequited Love in Kachhiyani Khera
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident echoing iconic cinematic drama, a 23-year-old man named Raju Pal drew significant attention by scaling a mobile tower in Kachhiyani Khera, demanding to marry his maternal cousin.

Unlike the film 'Sholay,' where a similar stunt resulted in a happy ending, Pal's efforts concluded with a police intervention as officers on the scene coaxed him down after seven tense hours. His family and the woman's family had both rejected his proposal, fueling his daring but ill-fated act.

Tilhar Circle Officer Jyoti Yadav expressed relief that the incident ended safely and confirmed Pal's custody. He is currently undergoing counseling to avoid any future reckless actions, reflecting serious concerns about the impacts of unrequited love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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