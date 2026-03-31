Dramatic Tower Stunt Over Unrequited Love in Kachhiyani Khera

In an incident echoing iconic cinematic drama, a 23-year-old man named Raju Pal drew significant attention by scaling a mobile tower in Kachhiyani Khera, demanding to marry his maternal cousin.

Unlike the film 'Sholay,' where a similar stunt resulted in a happy ending, Pal's efforts concluded with a police intervention as officers on the scene coaxed him down after seven tense hours. His family and the woman's family had both rejected his proposal, fueling his daring but ill-fated act.

Tilhar Circle Officer Jyoti Yadav expressed relief that the incident ended safely and confirmed Pal's custody. He is currently undergoing counseling to avoid any future reckless actions, reflecting serious concerns about the impacts of unrequited love.

(With inputs from agencies.)