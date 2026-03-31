Launching New Horizons: The First Planetarium in Thane

A groundbreaking planetarium named 'Space Astrotainment' and the 'Shahapur Astro-Physics Observatory (SAPO)' is set to open in Shahpur, Thane district, Maharashtra. The inauguration, scheduled for April 5, marks the district's first such facility.

Founded by brothers Nilesh and Girish Thakur, the facility spans 3.5 acres at Sakadbhav, aiming to ignite public interest in astronomy. The high-altitude location and innovative 56-seat planetarium with a cutting-edge projection system will offer shows in Marathi, Hindi, and English.

Notably, the observatory features a retractable roof and four advanced telescopes. Senior astronomer D K Soman and MLA Daulat Daroda will inaugurate the facility, which promises exceptional stargazing experiences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)