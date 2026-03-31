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Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2026: Celebrating Consumer Favorites and Expert Picks

The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards returns for its third edition, expanding to 60 categories and for the first time, recognizing Consumer Choice Awards alongside Jury Honours. Open for voting until June 2026, the awards continue to spotlight consumer-loved products and emerging trends, shaping the future of India's beauty landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:35 IST
Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2026: Celebrating Consumer Favorites and Expert Picks
  • Country:
  • India

The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards returns with its third edition, expanding from 42 to 60 categories, reflecting the growth of India's beauty industry. For the first time, these awards will recognize Consumer Choice and Jury Honours separately, allowing engagement with both consumer favorites and expert insights.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, emphasizes the awards' role in highlighting consumer preferences as well as breakthrough beauty products. With a focus on popular items across skincare, makeup, haircare, and more, the awards spotlight brands that have secured their place in consumers' daily beauty regimens.

Voting is live until June 2026, and beauty enthusiasts across India are urged to participate. An esteemed panel of industry experts and beauty professionals will evaluate the nominees, establishing the awards as a cornerstone event that bridges consumer insight and industry expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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