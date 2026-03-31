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Gukesh Prioritizes Training: A Strategic Chess Move

Reigning world champion D. Gukesh scales back his 2026 chess tournament schedule after disappointing performances, focusing on preparation for his title defense. He will play only two Grand Chess Tour events: Warsaw and Zagreb. This strategic pause is expected to enhance his training regimen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:00 IST
Gukesh Prioritizes Training: A Strategic Chess Move
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • India

D. Gukesh, the reigning world chess champion, is scaling back his tournament schedule after a series of underwhelming performances to focus more on training. This decision comes after his unexpected early exit at the Chess World Cup in late 2025 and other subpar results in rapid and blitz events.

Gukesh announced via social media that, to reclaim his best form, he and his team have decided that he should participate in fewer high-intensity tournaments over the next few months. The chess star's priority is now centered around preparations for defending the title he won from Ding Liren in 2024.

The Grand Chess Tour organizers have accommodated Gukesh's request to partake in only two rapid and blitz events in Warsaw and Zagreb, replacing him with World Cup champion Javokhir Sindarov for the rest. Gukesh will rejoin the full tour schedule in the future but will next compete in the Euro 26,000 Masters Chess Menorca in Spain this April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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