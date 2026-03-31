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Rajasthan Jungle Safari Set to Become Pricier

Entry fees for jungle safaris in Rajasthan will increase by 10% starting April 1, affecting national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries. This includes vehicle and camera costs over two years. Indian and foreign tourists, as well as companies filming, face adjusted rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:37 IST
Rajasthan Jungle Safari Set to Become Pricier
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Starting April 1, tourists visiting Rajasthan's national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries will face a 10% increase in entry fees. This adjustment, imposed by the state's forest department, will be effective for two years, impacting costs associated with vehicles and cameras.

Under the new fee structure, Indian tourists visiting Ranthambore National Park will pay Rs 215 per person, inclusive of eco-development charges, while foreign visitors will be charged Rs 1,575 per person. Student fees have been set at Rs 65. For other parks, excluding Keoladeo National Park and Ranthambore, Indian visitors will pay Rs 165, and foreign tourists Rs 1,010, with students continuing to pay the same rate.

Vehicle charges have also been revised, with buses in Ranthambore priced at Rs 1,095, jeeps and cars at Rs 695, and e-rickshaws or two-wheelers at Rs 115. Camera fees see significant hikes, with Indian companies paying Rs 15,980 per day for documentaries and Rs 1,06,480 for feature films, while foreign companies face Rs 24,200 and Rs 1,57,300, respectively.

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