Acclaimed Director Ranjith Detained Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Ranjith, a celebrated director in the Malayalam film industry, is facing grave allegations after being detained by police on Tuesday evening. Sources indicate his custody came after a female actor's complaint accused him of attempted sexual assault on a film set.

According to police statements, the detention occurred in the Idukki district, following the actor's claim of an assault incident during filming. Details are still emerging as authorities continue their investigation into the serious allegations.

This incident has sent ripples through the film community, raising concerns about safety and conduct on movie sets. The industry awaits further developments as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)