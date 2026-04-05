Tamil Star Vishnu Vishal Takes a Social Media Hiatus

Renowned Tamil cinema actor Vishnu Vishal has announced a temporary break from social media. On Friday, he posted on his X handle, revealing plans to update fans about his forthcoming projects soon.

Vishal, celebrated for his performances in films like 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu' and 'Ratsasan', will reappear in the romantic film 'Irandu Vaanam' and in 'Gatta Kusthi 2', a sequel to his 2022 hit.

His latest venture, 'Aaryan', released in November, delivers a gripping tale of a dedicated cop pursuing a mastermind serial killer and has been a creative collaboration with director Praveen K and co-stars Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)