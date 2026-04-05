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Faith Under Siege: Lebanese Christians Amid Conflict

Lebanese Christians are caught in the crossfire as conflict intensifies between Israel and Hezbollah. Displaced from their homes and churches, they strive to maintain their faith amidst adversity. With over 1,400 deaths and massive displacement, they find solace in their beliefs, longing for their roots and homeland traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jdeideh | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:45 IST
Faith Under Siege: Lebanese Christians Amid Conflict
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The Rev. Maroun Ghafari finds himself far from his native village of Alma al-Shaab during Holy Week, as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah surrounds his community. Forced to relocate to a Beirut suburb, Ghafari and other Christians face the loss of their homes and a familiar Easter tradition.

Many Lebanese Christians now reside in safety away from southern Lebanon, yet they continue to feel the painful distance from their church and community life. Amidst ongoing hostilities that have displaced over a million people and resulted in numerous casualties, these individuals cling to their faith.

The Lebanese Maronite Church's Patriarch Beshara al-Rai has condemned both sides of the conflict. Despite evacuation warnings and ongoing violence, some Christians remain in the south, staying under a sense of mission and solidarity with their faith. However, challenges persist as military tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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