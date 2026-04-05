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Spaceballs 2: A Classic Returns with New Stars

Spaceballs 2, a sequel to the iconic 1987 comedy, is set to hit theaters on April 23, 2027. Directed by Josh Greenbaum and featuring Lewis Pullman, the film keeps plot details secret. Josh Gad stars and produces alongside 99-year-old Mel Brooks, who co-wrote the original film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:02 IST
Spaceballs 2: A Classic Returns with New Stars
  • Country:
  • United States

Spaceballs 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks' timeless 1987 comedy, is scheduled for release on April 23, 2027. This installment is helmed by Josh Greenbaum, with a screenplay penned by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, as reported by Deadline.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, Josh Gad is involved both in front of and behind the camera, starring and producing alongside the legendary 99-year-old Mel Brooks. Brooks, who co-wrote, directed, and produced the original, has rekindled his comedic genius for this sequel.

The original Spaceballs famously spoofed beloved sci-fi titles such as Star Wars and Star Trek. It followed Lone Starr and Barf as they thwarted the villainous Spaceballs. The sequel features a robust production team including Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Imagine Entertainment, ensuring a faithful homage to the cult classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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