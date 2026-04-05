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Nashik Preps for Grand Sanatan Gathering: Kumbh Mela 2027

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlights Kumbh Mela as a reflection of India's cultural ethos, promoting unity beyond caste or ideology. Preparations for Nashik's 2027 festival include infrastructure upgrades. The event celebrates inclusivity, spiritual purification, and Maharashtra's legacy of social reform, showcasing large-scale government arrangements under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:14 IST
Nashik Preps for Grand Sanatan Gathering: Kumbh Mela 2027
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Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, described the Kumbh Mela as emblematic of India's rich cultural ethos, emphasizing the event's role in promoting societal unity. Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, he highlighted the inclusive nature of Sanatan culture during the closing ceremony.

Making extensive arrangements for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, the state government aims to manage the expected large crowds. Fadnavis noted the development efforts, including river purification, infrastructure enhancement, and land acquisition for a permanent Sadhugram, totaling a projected investment of Rs 35,000 crore.

Highlighting Maharashtra's historical legacy of saints and reformers, Fadnavis reiterated the government's commitment to implementing policies in alignment with spiritual guidance. He emphasized steps to preserve cultural practices and curb religious conversions while ensuring protective measures for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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