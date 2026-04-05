Brave Trekker Rescued: The Search for Sharanya in Tadiandamol Hills

A 36-year-old trekker, G S Sharanya, has been found safe after being lost for four days in the Tadiandamol hills, Kodagu district. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed the successful search on Sunday.

Multiple teams, including the Police Department, Anti-Naxal Squad, and local tribal members, aided in finding the adventurous woman who went missing during a guided expedition on April 2. A total of nine teams were engaged in the round-the-clock search operation.

The rescue mission utilized advanced technology such as thermal drone cameras to cover the challenging terrain. Minister Khandre expressed gratitude for the collective efforts and reassured that Sharanya is in good health and will safely return to her home in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)