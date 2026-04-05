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Hollywood Script: Writers' Resolution Stuns Industry

Hollywood screenwriters and studios reached a surprising four-year tentative agreement after three weeks of negotiations. The Writers Guild of America West and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers approved the deal, which includes better healthcare and AI protections, pending guild board and member ratification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:00 IST
Hollywood Script: Writers' Resolution Stuns Industry
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The screenwriters union and Hollywood studios have struck a surprise four-year tentative agreement following roughly three weeks of intense negotiations. The Writers Guild of America West announced on X that its negotiating committee unanimously approved the deal with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing the studios.

The Alliance confirmed the deal on Saturday, expressing optimism for ongoing progress toward long-term industry stability. While specific terms have not been disclosed, key elements are expected to address writers' priorities like enhanced healthcare plans and increased protections against artificial intelligence.

The agreement extends a year longer than usual and awaits approval by the guild's board and membership. This development contrasts sharply with the contentious contract talks three years prior, when writers went on a historic strike. Concurrently, studios are renegotiating with actors and directors as their contracts approach expiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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