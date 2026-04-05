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West Bengal Artists Demand Safety with Cease Work Protest

A collective of artists in West Bengal declared an indefinite work stoppage around film and serial productions demanding improved safety protocols. This action follows the tragic drowning of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during filming. The call for a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aims to prevent future accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:17 IST
West Bengal Artists Demand Safety with Cease Work Protest
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A call for an indefinite 'cease work' by West Bengal artists aims to enforce safety in film and serial productions. The move follows actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's tragic drowning during a shoot. Artists are demanding a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address safety concerns on sets.

During a meeting, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum resolved to cease work from April 6 until safety measures are implemented. Supported by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers, the demand for an SOP highlights ongoing safety issues for cast and crew members.

Director Kaushik Ganguly and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee emphasize that while the decision may cause financial strain, the focus is purely on ensuring safety. An FIR has been lodged to investigate actor Banerjee's death, underscoring the need for robust safety practices in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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