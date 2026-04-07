Musical Resilience: Iranian Artist's Tar Recital Stands Against Global Tensions

In a bold gesture against rising geopolitical tensions, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari delivered an evocative tar recital at the Damavand power plant. The performance came as US President Donald Trump issued severe warnings to obliterate Iran's energy infrastructure. Ghamsari, an acclaimed figure in Persian classical music, played the tar, a quintessential instrument of the genre.

The recital was captured on video, with Ghamsari expressing hope that the music would foster peace and prevent disruptions to energy supplies. This artistic act was a direct response to Trump's ultimatum threatening wide-scale attacks on Iran's civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed past Tuesday night.

During a press briefing, Trump described the potential military action as a critical moment to pressure Tehran into negotiations, threatening to render Iran's power facilities and bridges unusable. Meanwhile, Iranian officials condemned the threats as violations of international law, urging citizens to form protective 'human chains' around vital infrastructure. The situation has drawn international concern, with calls to respect the safety of civilian sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)