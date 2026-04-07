Journalist Shelly Kittleson Freed from Iraq Abduction
American journalist Shelly Kittleson, kidnapped last week in Baghdad, has been released by the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah. Her release followed negotiations, with conditions requiring her immediate departure from Iraq. The militia aimed to exchange her for detained members. Kittleson was warned of threats prior to her kidnapping.
- Country:
- Iraq
American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been freed after being kidnapped last week from a street in Baghdad, an Iraqi official disclosed on Tuesday. The abduction, carried out by Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, ended when the group released her under specific conditions.
Kittleson's release came as part of negotiations where the group aimed to secure the release of its detained members. Known for its abductions, Kataib Hezbollah demanded Kittleson leave Iraq immediately. The US State Department has not commented on the situation.
Throughout her freelance journalism career across the Middle East, Kittleson faced considerable risks, despite repeated US warnings. Her case reflects ongoing tensions involving Iran-backed militias, raising questions about the security of foreign nationals in Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week, has been released, an Iraqi official says, reports AP.