Journalist Shelly Kittleson Freed from Iraq Abduction

American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been freed after being kidnapped last week from a street in Baghdad, an Iraqi official disclosed on Tuesday. The abduction, carried out by Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, ended when the group released her under specific conditions.

Kittleson's release came as part of negotiations where the group aimed to secure the release of its detained members. Known for its abductions, Kataib Hezbollah demanded Kittleson leave Iraq immediately. The US State Department has not commented on the situation.

Throughout her freelance journalism career across the Middle East, Kittleson faced considerable risks, despite repeated US warnings. Her case reflects ongoing tensions involving Iran-backed militias, raising questions about the security of foreign nationals in Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)