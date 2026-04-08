Tragedy Amid Ruins: A Father's Heartache in Lebanon's Conflict

In the city of Tyre, Lebanon, Hussein Saleh makes frequent visits to the rubble where his home once stood, searching for remnants of his loved ones' lives. An Israeli strike demolished his house, killing his wife, daughter, and six other relatives.

The tragedy occurred while Saleh was grocery shopping, and the strike claimed a total of 1,500 lives during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite a US-Iran ceasefire, Israeli strikes continue, leaving many, like Saleh, to face devastating losses.

Saleh recounts his daughter Sarrah's battle to walk again before her death, emphasizing the cruel impact of war on innocent civilians. The attack highlights broader issues of evacuation warnings and the ethics of civilian harm in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)