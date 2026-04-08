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Scandal at Sea: Mumbai's Civic Land Auction Controversy

Mumbai Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad has accused the city civic body of planning to allocate a prime plot in Worli to a preferred developer at a significantly undervalued rate for a five-star hotel, alleging a substantial scam and demanding the auction process be halted to prevent potential civic financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:29 IST
Scandal at Sea: Mumbai's Civic Land Auction Controversy
Varsha Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad has made serious allegations against the city's civic authority, accusing them of favoring a builder in a land transaction. The plot, located in the sought-after Worli area, is being slated for a five-star hotel, which Gaikwad claims is being sold at an undervalued price.

She insists that the deal, potentially worth crores, needs reassessment, demanding an immediate halt to any ongoing auction processes. Her concerns focus on the terms being skewed to benefit particular developers while causing financial losses to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This action, Gaikwad suggests, reveals broader trends of prime civic real estate being unloaded at bargain rates in Mumbai, painting a picture of political maneuvering and misallocation of valuable urban resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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