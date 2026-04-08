Ancient Echoes Unearthed: Accidental Discovery of Chaukhada Rock Art

An unexpected turn during a routine field trip led to the discovery of prehistoric rock art near Chaukhada village in Uttar Pradesh. A team from Delhi University, led by Manoj Kumar Singh, was initially headed to a different site when a navigation error resulted in this serendipitous archaeological find.

Manoj Kumar Singh and his doctoral researcher Sudeshna Biswas, along with anthropology students, uncovered rock paintings that may date back to 14,000 to 10,000 years. The figures, some styled like early Mesolithic rock art, depict human-like and animal forms, suggesting vibrant prehistoric life.

The site now faces threats from environmental factors and human interaction. Singh's team is appealing to the Archaeological Survey of India for permission to document and protect the site, which holds potential insights into early human settlements across the Vindhyan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)