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Saqib Saleem: Navigating Success in Bollywood's Hustle

Actor Saqib Saleem discusses the challenges of sustaining success in the Hindi film industry. Despite roles in popular projects like '83' and 'Citadel', Saleem emphasizes the continuous search for fitting roles. He reflects on past experiences and explores new avenues, including a family production company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:13 IST
Saqib Saleem: Navigating Success in Bollywood's Hustle
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saqib Saleem shares insights on maneuvering through the unpredictable terrain of the Hindi film industry. Known for acclaimed performances in films like '83' and OTT series such as 'Citadel', the actor reveals the persistent quest to find the right opportunities despite ongoing appreciation.

Reflecting on his journey, Saleem acknowledges past successes and notable failures, such as the negative reception of 'Race 3'. He uses these experiences as learning points, emphasizing the necessity to carve a personal niche rather than adhering strictly to agency advice.

Moving beyond 'conventional' roles, Saqib stars in the new OTT show 'Kaptaan', portraying a complex cop battling personal demons. He is also venturing into production, collaborating with his sister Huma Qureshi through their joint venture 'Saleem Siblings'.

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