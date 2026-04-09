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Cricket's Legacy Keeper: Remembering CD Gopinath

The BCCI mourns the passing of CD Gopinath, India's oldest Test cricketer, who played a pivotal role in the nation's first Test win against England. Gopinath, who died at 96, contributed significantly to Indian cricket both as a player and later as a selector and team manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:17 IST
Cricket's Legacy Keeper: Remembering CD Gopinath
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to CD Gopinath, recognizing him for his contributions to Indian cricket, especially in achieving its first Test victory.

Gopinath, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 96, was a key figure in India's nascent cricket history, debuting impressively and playing vital roles both domestically and internationally.

His legacy extends beyond his playing days, having served as a national selector and team manager, a testament to his enduring commitment to cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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