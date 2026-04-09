Cricket's Legacy Keeper: Remembering CD Gopinath

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to CD Gopinath, recognizing him for his contributions to Indian cricket, especially in achieving its first Test victory.

Gopinath, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 96, was a key figure in India's nascent cricket history, debuting impressively and playing vital roles both domestically and internationally.

His legacy extends beyond his playing days, having served as a national selector and team manager, a testament to his enduring commitment to cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)