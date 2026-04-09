Cultural Roots: The Backbone of Nation-Building

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the pivotal role of a shared mindset in nation-building during an event on Thursday. Emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage, he urged the youth to reconnect with their roots and prioritize community good over self-interest.

Speaking at a musical opera in Abhinav Theatre, Sinha noted that India's rich traditions are the backbone of national unity. He encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to embrace their cultural legacy, asserting that those grounded in heritage are crucial for nation-building efforts.

Sinha warned against viewing nation-building as solely a governmental duty, instead framing it as a collective responsibility. He believes culture serves as an anchor for identity, inspiring citizens to shift their focus from personal gain to societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)