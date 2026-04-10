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Entertainment News in Focus: Global Highlights and Industry Updates

The latest entertainment news includes the debut of 'The Testaments' series on Hulu, Greece's plan to ban social media for under-15s by 2027, and significant legal news surrounding the 'Ketamine Queen.' Updates also include music news from BTS, Cannes Film Festival's lineup reveal, and Jeff Shell stepping down at Paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:30 IST
Entertainment News in Focus: Global Highlights and Industry Updates
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The entertainment world is buzzing with updates from various corners. Hulu's latest series, 'The Testaments,' features a storyline centered on friendships among young girls in adversity, continuing the narrative from 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a future ban on social media for children under 15, aimed at tackling issues like anxiety and sleep disturbances. This move, heavily supported by public opinion, follows other measures like banning mobile phones in schools.

The entertainment world also sees significant developments, such as Jeff Shell's departure from Paramount over allegations of SEC rule violations and BTS gearing up for a global tour post-military hiatus. Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival reveals an arthouse-centric lineup for upcoming competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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