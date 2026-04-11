Running the Ancient Path: Silk Route Ultra Trail

The prestigious Silk Route Ultra Trail marathon is set to see over 300 runners test their endurance along the historic Himalayan trade route from Narkanda to Sarahan, India. Launching on Saturday, the event celebrates the Silk Route's legacy and emphasizes adventure sports as well as sustainable tourism in the region.

The race, organized by Shimla-based The Himalayan Expedition, explores the scenic Hindustan-Tibet Road. Runners will be immersed in remote Himalayan landscapes, tackling varied course lengths including 13 km, 30 km, 55 km, and a grueling 100 km run.

Crucially, the 100 km trail, set against some of the most picturesque vistas on the planet, challenges runners with high-altitude climbs and steep ascents, and promises a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the winner. This event underscores Himachal Pradesh's allure as a prime location for trail running and adventure activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)