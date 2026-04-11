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Stars Rally Against Online Leak of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

The leak of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has sparked widespread condemnation from superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya. They have called for strong anti-piracy measures and accountability, criticizing systemic failures leading to the leak. The incident has united the film fraternity in advocating for legal and protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:57 IST
Stars Rally Against Online Leak of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent Tamil film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya, have blasted the unauthorized online leak of Vijay's anticipated political thriller 'Jana Nayagan'.

'Jana Nayagan', directed by H Vinoth and considered Vijay's potential swan song before a political career, was leaked online, prompting an outcry for stricter anti-piracy laws.

Kamal Haasan critiqued the mishap as a systemic failure due to delays in certification, emphasizing the need for real action, while Suriya urged the public to avoid engaging with the pirated material. Legal proceedings are underway against the perpetrators.

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