Stars Rally Against Online Leak of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Prominent Tamil film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya, have blasted the unauthorized online leak of Vijay's anticipated political thriller 'Jana Nayagan'.

'Jana Nayagan', directed by H Vinoth and considered Vijay's potential swan song before a political career, was leaked online, prompting an outcry for stricter anti-piracy laws.

Kamal Haasan critiqued the mishap as a systemic failure due to delays in certification, emphasizing the need for real action, while Suriya urged the public to avoid engaging with the pirated material. Legal proceedings are underway against the perpetrators.