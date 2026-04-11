Vivek Sinha Debunks Payment Myths for 'Dhurandhar'
Actor Vivek Sinha dispelled rumors about his remuneration for the film 'Dhurandhar'. In a recent video, Sinha clarified that although he received a good sum, it was far less than the purported Rs 1 crore circulating on social media. He urged fans not to spread misinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:44 IST
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In a candid address to his followers, actor Vivek Sinha took to social media to debunk circulating rumors regarding his remuneration for 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar.
Contrary to speculated figures claiming he received Rs 1 crore, Sinha clarified that the actual amount was formidable, but significantly lower.
Sinha urged his audience not to propagate false narratives, as they could potentially harm reputations. 'Dhurandhar', a high-octane thriller, grossed over Rs 1,500 crore globally, featuring a star-studded cast led by Ranveer Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)