Left Menu

Vivek Sinha Debunks Payment Myths for 'Dhurandhar'

Actor Vivek Sinha dispelled rumors about his remuneration for the film 'Dhurandhar'. In a recent video, Sinha clarified that although he received a good sum, it was far less than the purported Rs 1 crore circulating on social media. He urged fans not to spread misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:44 IST
Vivek Sinha Debunks Payment Myths for 'Dhurandhar'
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid address to his followers, actor Vivek Sinha took to social media to debunk circulating rumors regarding his remuneration for 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar.

Contrary to speculated figures claiming he received Rs 1 crore, Sinha clarified that the actual amount was formidable, but significantly lower.

Sinha urged his audience not to propagate false narratives, as they could potentially harm reputations. 'Dhurandhar', a high-octane thriller, grossed over Rs 1,500 crore globally, featuring a star-studded cast led by Ranveer Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket

 India
2
Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

 India
3
Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.

Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Con...

 India
4
Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026